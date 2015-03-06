Chinese money rates fall less than expected this week after c.bank rate cut

By Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin SHANGHAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates fell slightly this week after the central bank cut interest rates over the weekend. The decline was milder than expected, however, highlighting lower short-term liquidity inflows from central bank foreign exchange purchases and increased cash calls from a new batch of initial public offerings (IPOs), traders said. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement was quoted at 4.74 percent by midday, down only 9 basis points from the close of last Friday. The one-day rate dropped 12 basis points from the close on Feb. 27 to 3.41 percent by midday, while the 14-day rate fell 16 basis points to 4.78 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut official interest rates on Feb. 28, the central bank's latest effort to support the economy as momentum slows, after its first rate cut in more than two years in November and a reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) in early February. "The effect on money market rates is mild mainly because of lower liquidity inflows from the PBOC's foreign exchange purchases," said a trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "Such reduction of liquidity supply to the banking system implies that the central bank needs to cut RRR again soon." For more than a decade, the PBOC mopped up dollars flowing into China in order to check the Chinese yuan's appreciation, leaving the banking system flooded with base money. But that changed since early 2014 when the yuan began depreciating, partly under pressure from slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy to a 24-year low. The PBOC's foreign exchange assets, a barometer of currency inflows bought by the central bank and consequent base money injections, rose only 641.1 billion yuan last year, less than a quarter of the 2.76 trillion yuan posted in 2013. LONG-TERM EFFECT In addition to tighter money supply, the China Securities Regulatory Commission approved 24 IPOs this week. Most of them will open subscriptions this week, with traders estimating they will temporarily lock up as much as 3 trillion yuan ($479 billion). Traders, however, see the Feb. 28 interest rate cut as having a long-term positive impact on corporate funding costs, although it usually takes time for lower rates to filter into the real economy. China's benchmark loan prime rate, an official figure calculated from contributions from nine major commercial banks, slid 21 basis points and stabilised at 5.3 percent this week from last Friday's 5.51 percent. "This is bullish for China corporate borrowers because over time it will lower interest costs," said Viktor Hjort, Morgan Stanley Head of Asia Fixed Income Research earlier this week. "There are already some signs cheaper funding costs are filtering through to the weaker parts of the economy," he said. "It is different from the easing of 2009, 2011-2012 in that policymakers are deliberately behind the curve compared with the economic deterioration." SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 3.41 -12.19 7-day repo 4.74 -9 14-day SHIBOR 4.78 -16.41 7-day SHIBOR 4.74 +2.4 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.38 -12 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.42 +92 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.56 +106 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Mar 2015 97.71 -0.64 Jun 2015 98.47 -0.67 Sep 2015 99.98 -0.72 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4 data out - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1=6.2648 Yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)