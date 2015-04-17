FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rate decline levels off, more easing seen ahead
#Asia
April 17, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

China money rate decline levels off, more easing seen ahead

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - China's money market rates
slid again for the week, capping five weeks of decline, but the
move lower was far less sharp, suggesting that rates may be
finding a temporary floor.
    By midday on Friday, the volume-weighted average yield on
the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement (repo) was
trading at 2.81 percent.
    For most of the week, the volume weighted seven-day was
trading in a tight range between 2.8 and 2.9 percent. On
Thursday, it closed at 2.878, the lowest close since April 2014.
    For the week, the seven-day repo was down eight basis points
(bps), following a 52-point drop the week before.
    The 14-day repo was also down on the week, falling 11 bps to
3.44 percent.
    On Tuesday, the Chinese central bank adjusted its guidance
for the seven-day repo down 10 bps to 3.35 percent, the fifth
such cut since the Lunar New Year in February.
    These signals from the central bank, combined with lower
pressure on yuan liquidity from a rising dollar, appear to have
finally helped ease a long drought in the money markets which
persisted for weeks after the Lunar New Year.
    Money market rates are now below sovereign debt yields for
the first time since mid-2014. The 200-basis-point slide after
five guidance cuts from the central bank - appears to have
arrested a worrying upward drift in rates across the board
throughout the first quarter of 2015. 
    Treasury futures had their best week since early February,
with June and September futures up 0.7 and 0.9 percent,
respectively, on the week.
    Corporate and sovereign yields have all dipped lower
following the drop in money market yields and the State
Council's announcement on April 1 that the National Social
Security Fund could purchase official local government debt.
    Nonetheless, analysts believe that despite the recent fall
in bond yields across the board, more aggressive policy measures
will still be needed to shore up money supply growth and fend
off deflation given the extremely weak data prints for March.
    March annual money supply (M2) grew only 11.6 percent, the
second weakest figure over the past 20 years despite a large
ramp up in bank lending over the past few months. 
    "The deceleration in both M2 growth and our estimated TSF
(total social finance) growth suggests tighter liquidity
conditions, possibly due to tightened regulation on local gov
borrowing slowing the pace of money creation and capital
outflow," wrote Helen Qiao, Chief Greater China Economist at
Morgan Stanley, in a note on Wednesday.
    "Following the encouraging sign of the notable fall in
interbank interest rates in April, we expect the PBOC to inject
further liquidity through open market operations, the
medium-term lending facility (MLF) and RRR cuts."
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut interest rates on Feb.
28, following on from its first rate cut in more than two years
in November and a reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratios
(RRR) in early February. 
    Bond yields and interbank rates had, however, remained
elevated until the central bank forced yields down with its
interbank guidance cuts over the past several weeks.
    
 SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument     RIC              Rate*    Change
                                          (weekly,
                                          bps)**
 1-day repo                         2.23         -16.85
 7-day repo                         2.81          -8.33
 14-day SHIBOR                      3.34         -11.07
 7-day SHIBOR                       2.87           -9.7
   
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC            Rate     Spread vs 1 yr
                                               official deposit
                                               rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1                     2.32               -68
 year benchmark                                
 5 yr 7-day repo swap                    3.12                12
 1 yr 7-day repo swap                    3.01                 1
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Contract       RIC       Rate*      Pct
                                     change
                                     (pct)
 Jun 2015                     97.12     0.68
 Sep 2015                     97.69     0.91
 Dec 2015                     98.49     0.86
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation
 
    - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt
pressure 
    - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall
 
    - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates
 
    - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank
policy direction 
    - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards
liberalizing deposits 
    - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets
 
    - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising
transparency 
    - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014
 
    - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
  
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

  ($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
