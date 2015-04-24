FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese money rates tumble to year-plus lows as central bank slashes RRR
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
#Derivatives RSS
April 24, 2015 / 3:56 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese money rates tumble to year-plus lows as central bank slashes RRR

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada
    SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates fell
sharply for the eighth week in a row after the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) cut banks' required reserve ratios (RRR) in an
effort to support economic growth, traders said.
    "It's clear that the government is going all out to reduce
fundraising costs for the economy," said a trader at a
state-owned bank in Shanghai.
    "As such, money market rates will see sharp fall in coming
weeks and months, with the benchmark 7-day repo rate having the
potential to head for 2 percent, its lowest post-crisis level."
    The volume weighted average yield for the benchmark
seven-day repo rate stood at 2.42 percent by
midday on Friday, its lowest level since March last year and
down 44 basis points from the end of last week.
    The 14-day repo was down 34 basis points on the week at 3.08
percent, its lowest since April last year.
    The PBOC cut the RRR for all banks by 100 basis points to
18.5 percent, effective April 20, the deepest single reduction
since the depths of the global financial crisis in 2008.
 
    The central bank cut RRR in early February while it has also
cut official interest rates twice since last November.
    Traders now expect the PBOC to continue to cut RRR and
interest rates in the second quarter, pushing market rates 
lower. 
    
    SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument     RIC              Rate*    Change
                                          (weekly,
                                          bps)**
 1-day repo                         1.79         -43.74
 7-day repo                         2.42         -44.19
 14-day repo                        3.08         -34.44
 7-day SHIBOR                       2.49         -38.53
 
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC            Rate     Spread vs 1 yr
                                               official deposit
                                               rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1                   2.2675            -23.25
 year benchmark                                
 5 yr 7-day repo swap                    2.95               +45
 1 yr 7-day repo swap                    2.60               +10
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Contract       RIC       Rate*      Pct
                                     change
                                     (pct)
 Jun 2015                     97.93    +0.65
 Sep 2015                     98.35    +0.51
 Dec 2015                     99.01    +0.42
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4
data out 
    - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation
 
    - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt
pressure 
    - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall
 
    - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates
 
    - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank
policy direction 
    - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards
liberalizing deposits 
    - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets
 
    - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising
transparency 
    - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014
 
    - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
  
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

($1 = 6.2 Chinese yuan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
