Chinese money rates tumble to year-plus lows as central bank slashes RRR

By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates fell sharply for the eighth week in a row after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut banks' required reserve ratios (RRR) in an effort to support economic growth, traders said. "It's clear that the government is going all out to reduce fundraising costs for the economy," said a trader at a state-owned bank in Shanghai. "As such, money market rates will see sharp fall in coming weeks and months, with the benchmark 7-day repo rate having the potential to head for 2 percent, its lowest post-crisis level." The volume weighted average yield for the benchmark seven-day repo rate stood at 2.42 percent by midday on Friday, its lowest level since March last year and down 44 basis points from the end of last week. The 14-day repo was down 34 basis points on the week at 3.08 percent, its lowest since April last year. The PBOC cut the RRR for all banks by 100 basis points to 18.5 percent, effective April 20, the deepest single reduction since the depths of the global financial crisis in 2008. The central bank cut RRR in early February while it has also cut official interest rates twice since last November. Traders now expect the PBOC to continue to cut RRR and interest rates in the second quarter, pushing market rates lower. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.79 -43.74 7-day repo 2.42 -44.19 14-day repo 3.08 -34.44 7-day SHIBOR 2.49 -38.53 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.2675 -23.25 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 2.95 +45 1 yr 7-day repo swap 2.60 +10 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Jun 2015 97.93 +0.65 Sep 2015 98.35 +0.51 Dec 2015 99.01 +0.42 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4 data out - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2 Chinese yuan)