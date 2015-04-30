FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates level off following month of sharp declines
April 30, 2015 / 5:37 AM / 2 years ago

China money rates level off following month of sharp declines

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Chinese money market rates
fell marginally this week following a month of sharp declines,
as the central bank dialled back open market operations.
    For the week, the People's Bank of China neither injected
nor drained capital from the market through repurchase (repo)
operations, and no such agreements matured, leading to a
relatively flat market.
    The People's Bank of China has now skipped open market
operations for four straight sessions.
    At midday on Thursday, the volume weighted average yield on
the benchmark seven-day bond repo was trading at 2.37 percent.
Money rates below 3 percent are generally considered relatively
loose by traders, and the last time the seven-day was trading
consistently below that level was in early 2014.
    For the week, the seven-day repo was down six basis points
(bps), following a 43-point drop the week before.
    The 14-day repo was also down marginally on the week,
falling six basis points to 3.03 percent.
    Money market rates are down steeply over the past month
following a series of five central bank guidance cuts to the
benchmark seven-day rate since the Lunar New Year in February. 
    Long maturity bond rates have also mostly declined since
then, signalling some moderate success in the central bank's
goal to reduce funding costs for firms as the economy slows.
    Money markets have also been driven over the past 10 days by
China's first public bond default in the interbank market on
April 21, and by speculation that fresh policy easing measures
by the central bank may be imminent. 
    Following news of the default by state-owned Baoding Tianwei
Baobian Electric Co Ltd, treasury futures staged
their first intraday fall since mid April. But they bounced back
on the following Monday as unconfirmed reports emerged that the
central bank might buy local government debt or extend low
interest loans to banks backed by the same.
    A central bank official later denied that the bank had any
plans to purchase local debt.
    Economists are sceptical that the central bank will directly
purchase local debt in the market, although further easing is
expected in the form of more interest rate cuts, reductions in
banks' reserve requirements and other measures.
    "Liquidity in China's banking system is not a pressing
concern," wrote Mark Williams, Chief Asia Economist at Capital
Economics in a note on Monday.
    "Despite worries about capital outflows and their impact on
the monetary base, market interest rates have been falling since
early March (well before the recent RRR [reserve ratio
requirement] cut). In any case, if liquidity in the banking
sector were a concern, RRR cuts should solve it."
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut the RRR for banks on
April 19th by 100 basis points, its latest effort to prop up
lending and growth as the economy slows.
    
 SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument     RIC              Rate*    Change
                                          (weekly,
                                          bps)**
 1-day repo                         1.62         -17.34
 7-day repo                         2.37          -5.87
 14-day SHIBOR                      3.03          -5.49
 7-day SHIBOR                       2.43          -5.80
   
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC            Rate     Spread vs 1 yr
                                               official deposit
                                               rate*
 5 yr 7-day repo swap                    2.75               -25
 1 yr 7-day repo swap                    2.60               -40
 
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Contract       RIC       Rate*      Pct
                                     change
                                     (pct)
 Jun 2015                     98.51     0.65
 Sep 2015                     98.82     0.64
 Dec 2015                     99.53     0.52
       
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation
 
    - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt
pressure 
    - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall
 
    - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates
 
    - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank
policy direction 
    - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards
liberalizing deposits 
    - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets
 
    - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising
transparency 
    - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown
 
    - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
    - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
  
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
