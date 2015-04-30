China money rates level off following month of sharp declines

SHANGHAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Chinese money market rates fell marginally this week following a month of sharp declines, as the central bank dialled back open market operations. For the week, the People's Bank of China neither injected nor drained capital from the market through repurchase (repo) operations, and no such agreements matured, leading to a relatively flat market. The People's Bank of China has now skipped open market operations for four straight sessions. At midday on Thursday, the volume weighted average yield on the benchmark seven-day bond repo was trading at 2.37 percent. Money rates below 3 percent are generally considered relatively loose by traders, and the last time the seven-day was trading consistently below that level was in early 2014. For the week, the seven-day repo was down six basis points (bps), following a 43-point drop the week before. The 14-day repo was also down marginally on the week, falling six basis points to 3.03 percent. Money market rates are down steeply over the past month following a series of five central bank guidance cuts to the benchmark seven-day rate since the Lunar New Year in February. Long maturity bond rates have also mostly declined since then, signalling some moderate success in the central bank's goal to reduce funding costs for firms as the economy slows. Money markets have also been driven over the past 10 days by China's first public bond default in the interbank market on April 21, and by speculation that fresh policy easing measures by the central bank may be imminent. Following news of the default by state-owned Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co Ltd, treasury futures staged their first intraday fall since mid April. But they bounced back on the following Monday as unconfirmed reports emerged that the central bank might buy local government debt or extend low interest loans to banks backed by the same. A central bank official later denied that the bank had any plans to purchase local debt. Economists are sceptical that the central bank will directly purchase local debt in the market, although further easing is expected in the form of more interest rate cuts, reductions in banks' reserve requirements and other measures. "Liquidity in China's banking system is not a pressing concern," wrote Mark Williams, Chief Asia Economist at Capital Economics in a note on Monday. "Despite worries about capital outflows and their impact on the monetary base, market interest rates have been falling since early March (well before the recent RRR [reserve ratio requirement] cut). In any case, if liquidity in the banking sector were a concern, RRR cuts should solve it." The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut the RRR for banks on April 19th by 100 basis points, its latest effort to prop up lending and growth as the economy slows. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.62 -17.34 7-day repo 2.37 -5.87 14-day SHIBOR 3.03 -5.49 7-day SHIBOR 2.43 -5.80 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 5 yr 7-day repo swap 2.75 -25 1 yr 7-day repo swap 2.60 -40 GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Jun 2015 98.51 0.65 Sep 2015 98.82 0.64 Dec 2015 99.53 0.52 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)