Benchmark Chinese money rate slumps as seasonal demand eases

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - China's benchmark money market rate slumped this week, while other rates remained low despite steadying slightly, as cash calls around the end of the half year were largely over. A regulatory decision earlier this month to suspend initial public offerings (IPOs) as part of the government's equity market-rescuing steps had also eased cash demand, traders said. The central bank mopped up a net 45 billion yuan ($7.3 billion) from the banking system this week via its regular open market operations, but the drain had little impact because of an abundance of liquidity in the market, traders said. The volume weighted average yield for the benchmark seven-day repo rate stood at 2.4 percent by midday on Friday, its lowest level in one month, and down 10 basis points from the end of last week. The one-day rate edged up 7 basis points to 1.26 percent, while the 14-day rate rose 8 basis points to 2.9 percent. Traders said the rates' absolute levels remained low. "Market liquidity conditions are comfortable thanks mainly to a slew of monetary easing steps of late," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "As the seasonal demand is largely over and with IPOs suspended, the seven-day repo has the potential to fall below 2 percent in coming weeks." Money conditions are typically tight around the end of the quarter, and in particular, around the end of the first half, when banks and corporates stock up on cash to burnish their balance sheets. To support its sharply slowing economic growth, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has cut official interest rates four times since last November and has also trimmed the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves. More recently, the central bank has also indirectly injected liquidity into brokerages and mutual funds after the domestic stock market plunged around 30 percent in about four weeks until a slew of government support measures helped it to stabilise this week. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.26 6.54 7-day repo 2.40 10.28 14-day repo 2.90 8.26 7-day SHIBOR 2.46 11.1 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 1.7867 -21.33 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 2.84 +84 1 yr 7-day repo swap 2.46 +46 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Sep 2015 97.04 0.11 Dec 2015 98.90 0.04 Mar 2015 99.34 -0.03 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China's Jiangsu province sells 45 bln yuan in bonds in private placements - China c.bank provides pledged supplementary lending to select banks - sources - China Zhuhai Zhongfu poised to become 4th public onshore bond default - China eases corporate bond issuance rules as yields keep rising - China sovereign yields up, futures down sharply as new muni debt looms - Reform takes back seat as China drives muni debt swap - Slow municipal bond market may raise China 'fiscal cliff' risk - China to relax rules for foreigners trading on interbank market - sources - China says local govt debt swap to cover over half of 2015 repayments - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure DATA POINTS - - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)