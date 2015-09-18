FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates flat after the Fed holds rates
#Asia
September 18, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

China money rates flat after the Fed holds rates

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China's money market rates were flat on the week after the
Federal Reserve announced on Thursday that the U.S will hold benchmark interest rates steady.
    Traders believe that capital ouflows moderated somewhat this week following a rash of
administrative measures to discourage speculation, relieving pressure on the money market from
the central bank's interventions to support the currency.
    "The pressure of the yuan's depreciation has been released a lot this week and thus the
central bank cut down the purchases of yuan," said Wan Zhao, an analyst at China Merchant Bank
in Shanghai.
    "The Fed maintaining interest rates gives a nudge to this trend."
    The bank drained a net 140 billion yuan ($22.00 billion) through open market operations this
week, the most since late August. 
    "There is sufficient money in the market so far this week." said a trader at a Chinese
commercial bank in Shanghai. 
    By midday on Friday the volume weighted average of the seven-day repurchase agreement (repo)
rate, considered the best indicator of short term borrowing conditions in China, was up only one
basis point (bps) on the week at 2.38 percent.
    The 14-day repo remained nearly flat at 2.63 percent. Money rates below 3 percent are
generally considered relatively loose by traders. 
    
 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous     Change (bps)
                  ghted       day (%)      
                  average                  
                  rate (%)                 
 Overnight        1.8729      1.8760       -0.31
                                           
                                           
 Seven-day        2.3769      2.3660       +1.09
                                           
                                           
 14-day           2.6271      2.6300       -0.29
                                           
                                           
 Overnight        1.9300      2.510        -58.00
                                           
                                           
 Seven-day        1.7350      1.620        +11.50
                                           
                                           
 14-day           2.5600      2.6300       -7.00
                                           
                                           
 Overnight        1.8800      1.8700       +1.00
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                           
 >                                         
 Seven-day        2.4000      2.3700       +3.00
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                           
 >                                         
 14-day           2.6200      2.5300       +9.00
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                           
 S>                                        
 Overnight        1.9000      1.8990       +0.10
                                           
 Seven-day        2.3900      2.3910       -0.10
                                           
 Three-month      3.3155      3.1268       +0.87
                                           
 
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

    GRAPHICS
    Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w 
    Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s 
    Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t 

   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
 

($1 = 6.3625 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon cameron-Moore)

