FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates dip on c.bank liquidity injection, flat on week
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 25, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

China money rates dip on c.bank liquidity injection, flat on week

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell
slightly on Friday but were almost flat for the week, after the
central bank injected funds into the market to help banks offset
liquidity demands ahead of the long holiday starting next week.
    By midday on Friday, the volume weighted average of the
seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) rate, considered the best
indicator of short-term borrowing conditions in China, was down
11.56 basis point (bps) at 2.34 percent.
    The 14-day repo dipped less than 3 bps to 2.70 percent.
Rates below 3 percent are generally considered an indication of
relatively loose liquidity by traders. 
    "Central bank injection is helping banks meet pre-holiday
demand," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
    The central bank injected 80 billion yuan ($12.6 billion)
into the money markets through 14-day reverse bond repurchase
agreements on Thursday, meaning it will inject a net 40 billion
yuan into the market this week, compared with a net drain last
week. 
    The market will be closed for a week starting next Thursday
for the National Day holiday and liquidity typically tightens
ahead the long break. 
    
 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous     Change (bps)
                  ghted       day (%)      
                  average                  
                  rate (%)                 
 Overnight        1.8637      1.8797       -1.60
                                           
                                           
 Seven-day        2.3445      2.4601       -11.56
                                           
                                           
 14-day           2.6952      2.7249       -2.97
                                           
                                           
 Overnight        2.510       3.240        -73.00
                                           
                                           
 Seven-day        3.710       3.200        +51.00
                                           
                                           
 14-day           2.000       1.900        +10.00
                                           
                                           
 Overnight        1.8800      1.8800       0.00
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                           
 >                                         
 Seven-day        2.3700      2.4500       -8.00
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                           
 >                                         
 14-day           2.7400      2.7300       +1.00
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                           
 S>                                        
 Overnight        1.9070      1.9090       -0.20
                                           
 Seven-day        2.4470      2.4800       -3.30
                                           
 Three-month      3.1530      3.1518       +0.12
                                           
 
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

    GRAPHICS
    Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w 
    Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s 
    Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t 

   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
     
($1 = 6.3761 Chinese yuan )

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.