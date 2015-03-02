FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China 7-day repo opens down 16 basis points after c.bank rate cut
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

China 7-day repo opens down 16 basis points after c.bank rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Chinese money market rates opened sharply lower on Monday after the central bank cut interest rates over the weekend for the second time in less than four months as it steps up efforts to ward off deflation.

The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement opened at 4.66 percent, down 16 basis points versus 4.82 percent weighted average at the previous close. The one-day rate dropped 13 basis points to 3.38 percent.

The People’s Bank of China cut interest rates on Saturday, just days before the annual meeting of the country’s parliament, in the latest effort to support the world’s second-largest economy as its momentum slows and deflation risks rise. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)

