#Asia
December 27, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates tumble as cash squeeze wanes; markets jittery about Spring Festival

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Liquidity improves as fiscal deposits flow into markets
    * C.bank has sent clear signal of tight liquidity stance
    * Periodic squeezes expected, next could be in late Jan
    * Traders see 7-day repo rate at 5-6 pct through early Feb

    By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China's money market rates
mostly slumped this week, as government funds entering the
commercial banking system helped relieve a liquidity squeeze
that peaked last Friday and Monday, traders said.
    China's benchmark money market rate, the seven-day bond
repurchase rate, was at 5.09 percent on a
weighted-average basis by midday on Friday, tumbling 312 basis
points from the end of last week.
    The overnight repo slumped 146 bps to 3.45
percent, while the 14-day repo dropped 139 bps to
6.01 percent.
    The Ministry of Finance typically hands out tax refunds to
companies around the end of the year and spends money in the
form of subsidies and year-end events. Those payments boost
liquidity in the interbank market as so-called fiscal deposits
flow from the central bank into commercial banks.
 
    In recent years the ministry has injected more than 1
trillion yuan ($165 billion) of liquidity into the market via
the fiscal deposits each December. 
    A delay in the inflow of fiscal deposits this year
contributed to the recent cash crunch. Traders said the flow
began belatedly this week, however, and they expect this year's
total will ultimately be similar to recent years.

    TIGHT STANCE     
    The market's reliance on fiscal deposits was especially
acute this year, as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) refused to
inject large amounts of money to help satisfy banks' elevated
cash demand at the end of the year. 
    The PBOC added a modest 29 billion yuan via open market
operations on Tuesday but conducted no injection on Thursday,
sending a clear signal to banks that they need to reduce
leverage and improve cash management, traders said.
  
    The PBOC's relatively tight stance reflects worries about
consumer inflation at home and stubbornly fast growth in the
red-hot property market. The recent rate spike marked the second
time in six months that the central bank engineered a cash
crunch. An even more severe squeeze in June set off a panic in
financial markets globally. 
    "Twice bitten, the markets have gotten a clear signal that
they have to deleverage their business to better manage their
cash flows, instead of relying on the PBOC's help," said a
trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
    "The central bank is not expected to change its pro-tight
liquidity stance any time soon, so while it takes time for banks
to actually carry out deleveraging, periodic market squeezes
will continue in coming months."
    Demand for cash often spikes at the end of the quarter, and
especially at the end of the half year and year's end, as banks
try to attract extra deposits to dress up their quarterly
financial statements and stay below the regulatory 75 percent
loan-to-deposit ratio.
    Major holidays also play an important role. China's 2014
Spring Festival, or Lunar New Year, will begin on Jan. 31.
    Traders expect the seven-day repo rate to remain elevated at
5 to 6 percent through early February, compared with the 3 to 4
percent level where it has mostly moved this year. That rate has
the potential to jump even higher in late January ahead of the
most important Chinese holiday.
    Bucking the overall downward trend in rates, the two-month
repo rate jumped to 6.88 percent on a
weighted-average basis by midday on Friday, up from 6.41 percent
at the end of last week, reflecting strong demand for funds
during the Spring Festival period.
            
 SHORT TERM RATES: 
 Instrument        RIC             Rate*    Change (weekly,
                                            bps)**
 1-day repo                         3.4459               -146
 7-day repo                         5.0897               -312
 14-day repo                        6.0114               -139
 7-day SHIBOR                       5.0670               -258
  
*The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday
** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC           Rate     Spread (bps)*
 2 yr IRS based on 1                   3.009               9
 year benchmark                               
 5 yr 7-day repo swap                   5.04             204
 1 yr 7-day repo swap                   4.77             177
 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.                

GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
 Instrument          RIC       Price    Change
                                        (weekly, pct)
 Mar 2014 5 yr                  91.474           -0.22
 Jun 2014 5 yr                  92.020           +0.17
 Sep 2014 5 yr                  92.454           +0.35
 
        >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - CHINA MONEY-PBOC hopes to drain sloppy money without
raising primary rates as growth revives 
    - Govt bond futures market to start with a whimper, not a
bang 
    - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip 
    - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze 
    - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
 
    
    DATA POINTS
    - External liquidity tracker: Rise in fiscal deposits slams
liquidity in July link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
    - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears
ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
    - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth
prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
    - China corporate bond spreads narrowed on improving growth
outlook GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
    - Hot money tracker: Hot money outflows reached record high
in July GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
