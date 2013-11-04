CHINA MONEY-PBOC hopes to drain sloppy money without raising primary rates as growth revives

* PBOC proactively reacts to large supply of liquidity

* May turn to forward repos to drain cash from markets

* Inflows, tax redistribution ensure supply in Nov, Dec

* Weak demand from real economy deters RRR, rate hikes

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China’s central bank is preparing to reverse its liquidity strategy over the next two months, traders say, draining short-term cash from money markets to suppress resurgent inflation while leaving other rates in place to avoid cramping growth.

The change will test Beijing’s strategy of relying entirely on short-term tweaks to the money supply without changes to long-term rates, which so far has shown mixed results.

“Quantitative management could arguably be the most effective monetary policy tool in China because decades of planned economy has made local governments completely insensitive to the price of money,” said Wang Haoyu, economist at First Capital Securities in Shenzhen.

“State-owned companies are only slightly better,” he added.

By “quantitative management,” Wang referred to a tactic in which the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) controls the price of money like any other commodity, namely manipulating its actual supply instead of using reserve ratios or interest rates to suck cash out of the market.

A similar strategy executed by India’s central bank this summer was widely perceived as confusing at best and ineffective at worse - although India’s challenge was a free-falling rupee, whereas in China the yuan still hovers near record highs, luring speculative inflows.

UNPLEASANT SURPRISE?

The change might startle investors in equity markets, which have slid in the past when the PBOC has made unexpected drains, even when executed for seasonal reasons like holidays.

In addition, short-term rates remain relatively high after a spike at the end of October saw banks scrambling for cash after the PBOC refused to inject cash for three straight sessions.

To calm market sentiment, a central bank official did meet privately with dealers to assure them there was still plenty of money around, but she also implied that the rise in rates was due to “excessive leverage” by some market participants.

Dealers in China’s interbank market who spoke to Reuters agreed with the official’s take.

“The market is facing an overabundance of liquidity,” said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. He predicted the central bank will soon return to issuing forward repos, which drain funds for periods ranging from one to three months.

The PBOC has not issued a forward repo since June 3, and has relied entirely on reverse repos since July 29.

TOO MUCH MONEY

The surge of liquidity is driven by internal and external factors. One issue is the unexpected extension of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing (QE) programme, which continues to drive money into Chinese assets as investors ditch depreciating dollars for a relentlessly rallying yuan.

The PBOC moved to leash the yuan in recent months by buying dollars and selling yuan, but by doing so it has unavoidably poured local currency into the interbank market, including a whopping 268.2 billion yuan ($44 billion) in September.

The end of the year also typically sees money pouring into markets from the Ministry of Finance as it redistributes tax revenues.

MAJOR CHALLENGE

Keeping credit flowing into the real economy while denying funds to property speculators and indebted state-owned companies has proven difficult in the past.

For example, the dramatic credit crunch engineered by the PBOC in June was seen as an attempt to do so, and it did manage to produce a pullback in shadow banking activity for a time.

But it also roiled domestic and global equity markets and rattled foreign investors. And after a brief hiatus, non-bank loan forms of credit recovered, accompanied by data showing housing prices leapt upward by an average of 9.1 percent nationwide in September, and consumer price inflation also rose 3.1 percent.

However, some economists argue this time it’s different: signs of deepening recovery in manufacturing activity and services in China in recent months mean Beijing now has more room to tighten up.

Some have even predicted a 25 basis-point adjustment to official deposit interest rates before year-end, but the market isn’t putting any money on it; the two-year interest rate swap based on the one-year benchmark deposit rate remained only 2 basis points below the current 3 percent rate on Friday, implying no expectations for a rise. ($1 = 6.1 Yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)