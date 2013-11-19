CHINA MONEY-Unprecedented securitisation plan aims to slow rapid money growth

* Govt plans new ABS quotas worth 300-400 bln yuan-sources

* Securitisation seen as tool to reduce money supply growth

* ABS pilot launched in 2005 but slow progress so far

* Banks take the lead, non-bank issuers to follow

By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China is expanding asset securitisation on an unprecedented scale as the government looks to increase bank liquidity without expanding the money supply, market sources say.

Regulators plan to grant quotas totalling 300 to 400 billion yuan ($49-66 billion) for firms to sell asset-backed securities (ABS) in coming years also as a tool to shift risk away from the banking system, reducing the chances of a financial crisis as economic growth slows and bad loans rise, market sources say.

The quota will equal the total outstanding value of the central bank’s Short-term Lending Facility, a channel through which the central bank provides liquidity to the banking system, modelled after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s discount window.

“The scale of the new round of the ABS programme is set to reach a level that will have a real impact on the market and economy for the first time,” said a senior money market trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.

China Development Bank, the policy bank that funds infrastructure projects, on Monday sold 8 billion yuan in securities backed by the bank’s loans to the state railway operator. CDB is likely to take a large share of the expanded ABS quota.

The People’s Bank of China also said on Monday that banks should start identifying assets suitable for securitisation with ABS deals based on small business, rural development, and infrastructure loans most likely to win approval.

Even after the expansion, however, the ABS programme will still be tiny compared with China’s money supply, implying huge potential for future growth.

China’s broad M2 money supply reached 107.7 trillion yuan by the end of September, up from 40.3 trillion at end-2007, fuelling worries that rapid money growth could fan consumer inflation and push up already-frothy property prices.

ABS are securities created by packaging together a pool of underlying assets, typically small loans that are difficult to sell individually.

Enabling banks to sell off loan assets that would otherwise sit on their balance sheets until maturity will provide fresh liquidity to these firms, allowing them to support the economy with new loans without the central bank adding liquidity by expanding the money supply.

“Success will likely make ABS a regular financial tool in China, revitalising huge amounts of static assets, while the product is still officially in an experimental period for now,” said the trader.

China’s cabinet announced in August that it would aggressively expand an ABS pilot scheme.

Among developments of the new round of securitisation, Reuters reported last month that foreign banks have been invited to apply for permission to issue ABS this month, giving them their first access to the programme since it was launched.

SLOW START

Eleven financial institutions, mostly banks, have conducted 56 ABS deals worth a combined 66.8 billion yuan in the Shanghai-based interbank market since 2005, when the programme was first launched, until 2008 when it was suspended on the global financial crisis.

The limited scale so far, plus short maturities ranging mainly from one to three years, have kept the value of outstanding ABS in China too tiny to have any significant impact on the Chinese economy or its financial system.

Only about 5 billion yuan in securitised products were outstanding in the interbank market at the end of September, down from an already tiny 7.6 billion yuan at the end of last year, clearing house data shows.

That compares with 25 trillion yuan in outstanding bonds at the end of September and more than 75 trillion yuan in commercial bank loans.

About 20 banks are expected to be allocated part of the new quota, indicating a focus on encouraging the sell-off of bank assets in the programme, market sources say, although regulators are also considering quotas to other potential ABS issuers.

CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS

Chinese banks are facing increased pressure to raise funds after the banking regulator began phasing in tough new capital adequacy requirements this year in line with global rules known as Basel III. Twelve listed banks have already announced plans to raise about 425 billion yuan largely through bond issues.

ABS could allow banks to shrink their balance sheets - or at least slow their growth - thus mitigating the need to raise fresh regulatory capital.

Among non-bank institutions, local government financing vehicles and auto leasing firms are among the smaller issuers that may soon be allowed to sell ABS. Insurers, brokerages and the finance units of state-owned companies could also eventually participate, market sources say. ($1 = 6.1 Yuan) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)