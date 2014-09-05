FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China's municipal bond issues
#Asia
September 5, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-China's municipal bond issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China newly legalised U.S.-style municipal
bonds will take a long time to become a market-oriented product, with domestic
traders suspecting yields being repressed by coordination between issuers and
buyers among the state banks.
    Here is a table of experimental municipal bond issues this year. For a
related column, please click.
 Issuers             Date        Amount( bln   Benchmark    Comparable
                                 yuan)         (5Y) yield   yield*
                                               (pct)        (pct)
 Guangdong province   23-Jun-14  14.8                 3.84      3.8522
 Shandong province    11-Jul-14  13.7                 3.75      3.9575
 Jiangsu province     24-Jul-14  17.4                 4.06      4.0511
 Jiangxi province      5-Aug-14  14.3                 4.01      4.0167
 Ningxia region       11-Aug-14  5.5                  3.98      3.9988
 Qingdao city         18-Aug-14  2.5                  3.96      3.9744
 Zhejiang province    19-Aug-14  13.7                 3.96      3.9833
 Beijing city         21-Aug-14  10.5                 4.00      3.9872
 Shanghai city       11-Sept-14           n/a         n/a          n/a
 Shenzhen city             n/a            n/a         n/a          n/a
 *Comparable yields are calculated according to the yield for the relevant
sovereign bond yield as priced in the secondary market on the day prior to the
municipal issue.

Notes: The Ministry of Finance has assigned a combined quota of 109.2 billion
yuan ($17.8 billion) of municipal bond issues for the 10 local governments this
year. Shanghai and Shenzhen have not yet to float their debt. Others have issued
bonds of five, seven and 10 years.
 ($1 = 6.15 Yuan)

 (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

