CHINA MONEY-Looming bank reserve cut risks sending wrong signal

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will risk creating asset bubbles if it cuts reserve requirement ratios to boost banks’ lending power, but analysts reckon it has little choice with the economy growing at its slowest in decades.

Reductions to guidance lending rates, targeted short-term liquidity injections, and most recently eased enforcement of loan-to-deposit ratios and lending quotas have all failed to deliver positive macroeconomic returns.

Instead, there are worrying signs that these measures fuelled heavy borrowing by stock market speculators.

Chinese banks want the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to cut the RRR, which will release trillions of yuan into the economy, as their deposit base has been shrinking, curbing their ability to lend.

PBOC data showed deposits at Chinese banks dropped by 186.6 billion yuan in October, due mainly to new rules capping banks’ end-month bank desposits.

The October fall followed a decline of 950.4 billion ($154 billion) yuan in the third quarter, the first quarterly fall since the data was first published in 2000.

The case for an RRR cut is further advanced by economic data, from foreign trade to consumer price inflation, pointing towards a further slowdown of the world’s second-largest economy.

Moreover, the central bank has also been buying fewer dollars this year, which has the effect of curbing the money supply by reducing the amount of yuan coming into circulation.

Data shows the PBOC’s foreign exchange assets increased by 776.8 billion yuan in the first 10 months of this year, well below the 2.14 trillion yuan increase seen in the same period a a year earlier, as the central bank had less need to intervene.

“There is a strong possibility of the PBOC cutting the RRR to offset the supply gap resulting from sources such as the reduction of central bank foreign exchange purchases,” said Dong Dezhi, chief fixed income analyst at Guosen Securities in Shanghai.

“But such a cut could easily continue sending a wrong signal to market players that the authorities are easing monetary policy to support asset prices, pushing more funds into speculation and creating fresh bubbles.”

A typical RRR cut by the PBOC is usually 50 basis points, meaning a single cut will pump about 560 billion yuan worth of base money into China’s monetary base, far short of the gap caused by sliding deposits and reduced intervention on paper.

But applying a more than four-time money multiplier effect an RRR cut would add 2.4 trillion yuan, a substantial increase in cash supply that can be re-lent by banks.

The central bank’s surprise interest rate cut on Nov. 21, and prospect of more easing to come unleashed a speculative rush into China’s stock market, even though the central bank said the rate adjustment would have a neutral effect and its monetary policy was unchanged.

Share markets have posted record trading volumes and volatility as both institutional and retail investors increased their leverage to bet on a bull run.

There are also signs that a downward correction in China’s property market, brought about by measures to reduce the danger of a price bubble, may have run its course as prices appear to be stabilising, traders said.

“Even though the PBOC continues nagging over the neutrality of its monetary policy, a RRR cut will no doubt guide the market to further increase leverage of assets, as already seen in the stock market,” said a senior trader at a state-owned bank in Shanghai. ($1 = 6.17 Yuan)