CHINA MONEY-Cash-starved private sector to gain from new bond futures

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators are hurrying to relaunch the government bond futures market after an 18-year hiatus as Beijing tries to funnel investment into the country’s struggling private sector and prepare to liberalise bank deposit rates, traders said.

A healthy bond futures market is a key requirement for the next and far riskier step of freeing up savings deposit rates.

The market was shut in 1995 after a trading scandal led to the collapse of the country’s largest brokerage, which sent its chief executive to jail, following bad short bets on three-year government bonds without sufficient margin deposits on hand.

This time, regulators hope government bond futures will have a rejuvenating effect on financial markets as China’s economy slows but the government presses on with painful reforms.

With better pricing of money and more hedging tools for banks, regulators hope to encourage state-controlled commercial banks to spurn safe lending to powerful state-owned firms in favour of riskier, but potentially profitable loans, to private companies who create the majority of the country’s jobs.

Traders told Reuters the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) could start bond futures trading as soon as Aug. 16, earlier than expected, after approvals were obtained from the State Council, the cabinet, and regulators.

The CFFEX, established in 2006 to initiate and develop financial derivatives, now only lists stock index futures for trade.

“Government bond futures are needed to support recently announced reforms,” said a Chinese commercial bank trader in Shanghai.

“When you free interest rates, you need to give banks hedging tools to offset the increased risk that comes along with that. If you want to push banks to lend more to the private sector, you have to let them offer loans at prices they feel comfortable with.”

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) removed controls on bank lending rates last week, in a step towards completely freeing up China’s interest rate regime.

The fixed interest rate regime has been blamed for depressing consumption in favour of over-investment. The savings of millions of Chinese citizens have simply been channelled into cheap loans for inefficient state-owned enterprises, while forcing cash-starved private companies to pay exorbitant rates for funds in the booming shadow banking sector.

SECOND COMING

Government bond futures are being relaunched in a very different economic environment than when they first traded.

“Chinese people had little interest in government bonds in the 1990s due to very high inflation, so the authorities launched the futures market to boost bond sales,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing.

But the government now seeks to reactivate the market as part of a wider drive to restructure the economy toward more sustainable, if somewhat slower, growth.

Today’s brokerages may be more sophisticated, but regulators will nevertheless enforce strict mechanisms to curb risk. Individuals must have at least 500,000 yuan ($81,500) in their margin accounts to trade futures, among other measures.

Only major brokerages licenced to do proprietary securities trading can trade the futures freely, while others can only do so for hedging purposes, regulators have said. [IS:nL4N0FI3A5]

The new market will begin trade with only one five-year contract, with each lot having a face value of 1 million yuan ($163,000). Daily price fluctuations in either direction will be capped at 2 percent from the previous settlement price, according to draft CFFEX rules published this month.

This is a far cry from 1992, when regulators started out with 12 different contracts, with each lot having a face value of only 20,000 yuan and no daily price limits.

The risk is that controls will be so strict that they may cramp the new market’s effectiveness.

China now boasts outstanding tradable government bonds worth more than 7 trillion yuan, more than 70 times the value of such bonds in 1995. Out of that, exchange data shows 1.9 trillion yuan could be used to back trading in the five-year futures contract.