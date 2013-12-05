CHINA MONEY-Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown

* Regulators try to balance supervision and development

* Hoping to expand market while preventing financial risks

* Debt issue requirements eased

* Volatile money market conditions may limit benefits

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have moved to ease restrictions on corporate debt issuance to reduce dependence on bank loans, and to reduce the net market impact of new rules cracking down on practices intended to evade lending restrictions.

Regulators hope that allowing more corporates to issue debt on the bond market or tap funds directly will allow companies to access credit without recourse to bank loans.

That would give the central bank latitude to crack down on the explosive growth of complex transactions used by Chinese banks in the interbank market, which might otherwise risk damaging economic growth.

“The easing reflects regulatory efforts to balance their policy: while tightening credit supervision, they hope not to hurt reforms to boost the bond market and direct fund-raising, encouraged by the party plenum,” said Wang Ming, Head of Marketing at Shanghai Yaozhi Asset Management Co.

The ruling Communist Part of China unwrapped its boldest set of economic and social reforms in nearly three decades last month, further freeing up markets in order to put the world’s second-largest economy on a more stable footing.

MULTIPLE FRONTS

The easing maneuver includes new policies from multiple ministries with overlapping mandates, which will make execution and coordination key to the initiative’s success.

One challenge is the complex regulatory structure governing the growing bond market.

The central bank, for example, manages the “financing bills” market, a platform used by pre-qualified institutions that can freely issue instruments with tenors mostly between one and seven years without further approval.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), on the other hand, retains authority to approve or deny plans by listed firms to issue “company bonds” on a case-by-case basis, while the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approves applications from non-listed and non-financial firms to issue “corporate bonds”.

The bureaucratic overlap has been a major factor cramping the expansion of the corporate debt market, but now all of them are easing their respective grip in tandem.

First, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is lowering the qualification threshold for corporate bill issuance, allowing smaller firms to participate.

Second, the securities watchdog will allow listed Chinese banks to issue debt on the stock exchanges for the first time, where they were previously confined to the interbank market.

The NDRC, the country’s top economic planner, has decentralised its approval of the corporate bond issues under its jurisdiction to its provincial offices, whereas previously all applications had to be approved by the headquarters.

PBOC MOVES

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) -- a PBOC unit -- in October expanded permission to issue “super-short financial bills” (SCPs, generally with tenors up to nine months) to firms with an AA+ rating from the previously AAA only.

The AAA rating effectively meant that only major state-owned giants could participate in the SCP market.

“The lowering of the rating requirement for SCP issuers means a large number of secondary state-owned firms and major private firms is now admitted into the market,” said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

The NAFMII is also considering allowing property firms to issue short- and medium-term “financial bills,” with tenors of one to seven years, for the first time.

SLOW PROGRESS

China has been pushing companies to wean themselves off of bank loans for many years, but progress has been slow, in no small part because of the distortions and speculative irregularities that seem to appear whenever regulations are loosened.

When irregularities appear, economists say, regulators often overreact, closing down loopholes and throwing official commitment to reform into doubt.

As a result of such reactions earlier this year, corporate debt’s share of total financing in China declined to 11 percent in the first 10 months of this year, down from 14.3 percent at the end of 2012, PBOC data shows.

This time around, analysts say the process will be delayed by China’s weak and volatile bond market, which is already struggling thanks to the PBOC’s tighter liquidity stance, which has pushed up bond yields sharply.

“It will take time for companies to get used to issuing bonds at higher yields, although the current rises in yields may prove healthy for the market in long term,” said Dong Dezhi, analyst at Guosen Securities in Shanghai.

However, China’s bond yields are still deemed relatively low by many foreign analysts, which they blame on decades of official interest rate controls that kept credit artificially cheap. (Editing by Eric Meijer)