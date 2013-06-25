FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WRAPUP 3-China's central bank seeks to allay fears of credit crunch
June 25, 2013 / 9:41 AM / in 4 years

WRAPUP 3-China's central bank seeks to allay fears of credit crunch

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Central bank says will guide rates to reasonable levels
    * Stock markets stages sharp recovery from big intraday
losses
    * Money market rates continue moderation after last week's
spike
    * Cash squeeze seen as test, opportunity for China's new
leaders


    By Gabriel Wildau and Kazunori Takada
    SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China's central bank on
Tuesday said it will not turn the screws too hard on banks in
its drive to curb easy credit, seeking to allay fears of a
banking crisis that had driven shares to their lowest in nearly
4-1/2 years on Tuesday.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) wants to curtail the
diversion of funds to a vast informal loan market as it seeks to
shore up growth in the world's second-largest economy, but its
tough stance has raised fears of a lasting credit crunch.
    "Currently, the liquidity risk in the banking system is
under control," said Ling Tao, vice governor of the Shanghai
branch of the People's Bank of China told a media conference.
    "We will stabilise market expectations and guide market
interest rates to reasonable levels."
    Ling spoke after local financial markets had closed.
Anticipation of what he would say had earlier helped spark a
remarkable turnaround in the stock market as rattled investors
hoped for some respite from the central bank.
    The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings ended down just 0.3 percent, having fallen as much as 
6 percent to its lowest since January 2009 during the day. The
market had fallen 6.3 percent on Monday.
    Reports of outages at cash machines of some banks added to
the nervousness of a panicky market, with the index of financial
stocks on the Shanghai exchange falling 7 percent at one point
before recovering to close down a mere 0.1 percent.
    It was not immediately clear whether Ling's comments would
be enough to keep markets calm on Wednesday, but money traders
welcomed a more accommodating tone.
    "The PBOC appears to soften its position slightly by saying
that it will adjust liquidity in line with market conditions and
by suspending bill issuance today," one money trader at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai said. "It appears the peak
of the market squeeze is over."
    Money market rates soared last week after authorities
allowed cash market conditions to tighten, and even though
short-term rates have come down this week, bank stocks had
tumbled on concerns tight funding would hurt earnings and the
economy.
    Overnight and 7-day rates eased again on Tuesday after the
central bank did not drain funds from money markets, but
weighted-average rates of over 5.8 percent and 7.4
percent respectively were still well above
long-run levels. 
    Underscoring the tight conditions, there were spikes to 15
percent and higher for some deals during the day.
    
    
        
    RISK WORTH TAKING
    In addition to worries about banks, investors are also
concerned that funding for many companies may dry up if credit
conditions stay tight, forcing the world's second-largest
economy to slow more than expected.
    Several economists, however, praised the authorities saying
it was a risk worth taking in order to steer the world's
second-largest economy away from debt-fueled investment in
infrastructure and property to a more sustainable path.
    "The liquidity squeeze is the first real economic test for
China's new leaders, to prove their willingness to overcome
tough economic issues not with words, but by their actions,"
Zhiwei Zhang, a China economist for Nomura in Hong Kong, said in
a research note. 
    "If the new leaders maintain their current approach, we
believe it will add downside risk to growth in 2013, but in our
opinion this would help reduce systemic financial risks,
supporting long-term sustainable growth."
    For decades China's rapid ascendancy has been powered by
heavy investment fuelled by cheap, readily available credit,
including massive spending in 2008 and 2009 that was credited
with helping the global economy avoid a severe depression.
    But with most analysts estimating China's total
non-financial debt at around 200 percent of economic output and
increasing amounts of it being funneled to the shadow system of
wealth management products and trust funds, the new leadership
of President Xi Jinping has been trying to cool lending down.
    Market turbulence of the past week and violent and nervous
investor reaction, however, highlighted the risks of Beijing's
new approach to its debt headache.
    "We believe the biggest risk comes from the PBOC potentially
mishandling the situation," Bank of America Merrill Lynch
analysts said in a note. 
    "In our view, dealing with banks in breach of regulations
should be done by improving prudential regulations rather than
engineering an interbank credit crunch which could potentially
backfire should banks lose mutual trust."

