FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
FTSE Russell launches two new China benchmark stock indexes
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 7 months ago

FTSE Russell launches two new China benchmark stock indexes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Index provider FTSE Russell said on Wednesday it will expand its China services with the launch of two new indexes, reflecting growing interest in Chinese firms as the government opens markets to global investors.

The FTSE China A Innovative Enterprise Indexes will provide a benchmark for ChiNext Stocks, which have grown since late 2009 to a market capitalisation of $752 billion, making up nearly a quarter of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, FTSE Russell said.

The ChiNext Board was created by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange to allow listings of China's smaller, entrepreneurial companies, such as high-tech firms.

FTSE Russell will also incorporate ChiNext stocks into the FTSE Global China A Inclusion indexes in the first quarter of this year, it said. ChiNext stocks will likely make up 9 percent of the FTSE China A All Cap Index investable market capitalisation.

The inclusion "reflects the rapid growth of the ChiNext market and further enhances the representativeness of our China benchmarks," Jessie Pak, Managing Director of Asia at FTSE Russell, said in the statement.

Separately, the new FTSE China A Stock Connect Indexes will track eligible mainland A-shares available to trade through the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programmes, FTSE Russell said in a media release. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Sonali Paul)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.