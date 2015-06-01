FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China broker Shenwan Hongyuan says clients can no longer borrow money to buy Ping An shares
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 2 years ago

China broker Shenwan Hongyuan says clients can no longer borrow money to buy Ping An shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - The brokerage unit of Chinese financial firm Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd will stop lending money to clients to buy shares in Ping An Insurance Group, the latest move in China’s drive to tighten margin financing rules to curb stock market risks fueled by a record amount of borrowed money.

In a statement posted on its website after Friday’s market close, Shenwan Hongyuan Securities said that starting June 1 it will no longer lend money to clients who want to purchase Ping An shares with borrowed funds.

The Shenwan announcement came after several Chinese brokerages took measures to regulate the margin trading business last week..

Separately, official Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday that Qilu Securities, a medium-size domestic brokerage firm, also stopped lending their clients money to buy shares in Ping An.

Pin An shares dipped in early trading on Monday, falling 0.1 percent by 0230 GMT, underperforming China’s benchmark indices , which were up more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.