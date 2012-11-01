FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China property A-shares outperform on signs of easing policy
November 1, 2012 / 3:31 AM / in 5 years

China property A-shares outperform on signs of easing policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chinese property developers shares listed in the mainland extended gains on Thursday, spurred by a report that some city governments have moved to ease restrictions on house purchases.

The state-run China Securities Journal reported on Thursday that as many as six Chinese cities have made it easier to obtain funds to buy houses, hoping increased demand will in turn bolster land sales, a key revenue source for local governments.

The Shanghai property sub-index was up more than 4 percent at 0215 GMT, with Poly Real Estate advanced more than 5 percent.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was up 2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.7 percent, both outshining Asian peers on the day. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

