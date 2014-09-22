FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Benchmark China money market rate opens lower after confirmation of PBOC cash injection
#Credit Markets
September 22, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

Benchmark China money market rate opens lower after confirmation of PBOC cash injection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark money market rate opened sharply lower on Monday after a top Chinese state-owned bank executive confirmed that the central bank has injected money into the banking system via a policy tool known as Standing Lending Facility (SLF).

The seven-day bond repurchase agreement opened at 3.15 percent, down from 3.34 percent at the close on Friday. The opening rate is often guided by the central bank and does not necessarily indicate liquidity conditions in the market.

The central People’s Bank of China has issued 500 billion yuan ($81.4 billion) worth of three-month loans to the country’s five biggest banks, state news agency Xinhua quoted China Construction Bank Chairman Wang Hongzhang as saying on Friday. ($1=6.1405 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada)

