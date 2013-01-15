FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-China shares end at 7-1/2-mth high, extend rally on macro outlook
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 15, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-China shares end at 7-1/2-mth high, extend rally on macro outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects milestone reference to 7-1/2-month in headline, first para)

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China’s shares closed up on Tuesday at a 7-1/2-month high, but the pace of growth abated after Monday’s aggressive rally.

The CSI300 index, which tracks the largest listed firms in Shenzhen and Shanghai, closed up 0.7 percent at 2,595.9. The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,325.7 points, up 0.6 percent.

Shanghai stock exchange volumes continued to prove robust, logging 165.6 billion yuan ($26.63 billion) worth of transactions, the highest since March 2012.

Analysts said that with financial shares in the lead, the Shanghai composite index, which sailed past the psychological 2,300-point barrier on Monday, could face little resistance until 2,500. Financials comprise the largest share of both the composite and large-cap indexes.

$1 = 6.2192 Chinese yuan Reporting by Pete Sweeney, Gabriel Wildau and Chen Yixin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.