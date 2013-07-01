FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end up, stabilise after recent volatility
July 1, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

China shares end up, stabilise after recent volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Chinese shares stabilised on Monday after recent volatility caused by squeeze in the money market, with key indices ending up on the day.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.6 percent. The index rose 1.9 percent on Friday, its best day in two months, but was down 4.5 percent overall last week and shed 15.6 percent in June.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.8 percent at 1,995.2 points. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada)

