China shares fall on lingering liquidity worries
December 26, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares fall on lingering liquidity worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Chinese shares closed down on Thursday on worries over liquidity conditions after the central bank declined to inject funds into the money market.

Money-market rates have come down from the near six-month highs earlier this week, but investors remained concerned that conditions could tighten around Lunar New Year, which begins on Jan. 31, analysts said.

Authorities injected funds on Tuesday, and investors had hoped more would be put in on Thursday.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.6 percent while the CSI300 index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings dropped 1.7 percent.

Financial and property shares led the fall, with the Shanghai-listed financial tickers declining 1.4 percent and the property sub-index down 2.1 percent.

Hong Kong markets, closed for Christmas, will reopen on Friday. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

