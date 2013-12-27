FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares gain most in five weeks, financials rebound
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 27, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

China shares gain most in five weeks, financials rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China shares had their best day in five weeks on Friday, led by rebounding financial stocks, on improved liquidity in the country’s interbank market, though trading volume was light.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.4 percent for the day and 0.8 percent this week. The CSI300 index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 1.7 percent for Friday and 1.1 this week.

Mid-sized banks boosted the index. China Merchants Bank gained 1.6 percent after falling 1.5 percent on Thursday. Industrial Bank and China Minsheng Banking also recovered ground lost on Thursday.

$1 = 6.2547 Chinese yuan Reporting by Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.