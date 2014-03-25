FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end flat on afternoon fall of bank shares
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 25, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end flat on afternoon fall of bank shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - China’s main stock indexes ended flat on Tuesday, as afternoon falls by bank shares cancelled out gains from earlier buying of counters linked to Shanghai’s free trade zone on hopes its investment rules will be relaxed.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up 01 percent at 2067.3 points, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was down 0.1 percent at 2174.4.

Banking shares shed morning gains during the afternoon with the CSI300 sub-index of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen bank listings closing down 1 percent. China Citic Bank and Industrial bank were the biggest losers, falling 2.5 and 2 percent respectively.

In the morning, mainland media reported that officials would further relax investment restrictions on foreign investment in the Shanghai free trade zone. This caused shares in Shanghai International Port Group Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co, and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Development Co to post strong gains.

Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.