FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China share indexes reach highest closes since April 2011
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 16, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

China share indexes reach highest closes since April 2011

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday as financial shares continued to push higher, with the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indices recording their highest closes since April 2011.

The Shanghai Composite breached the psychological milestone of 3,000 for the first time since Dec. 9.

The CSI300 index climbed 86.1743 points, or 2.68 percent, to 3,303.4023, while the Shanghai Composite Index, which tracks all the tickers trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, gained 67.8407 points, or 2.3 percent, to 3,021.52.

The largest percentage gainer on the Shanghai exchange on Tuesday was Anyang Iron, which rose 10.2 percent, while the largest percentage decliner was Guilin Fuda , down 5.9 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China State Construction Engineering, up 0.50 percent to 5.99 yuan; CITIC Securities, up 10.01 percent to 29.77 yuan and Bank Of China, up 3.04 percent to 3.39 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 3.9 percent to 3.23 yuan, Changjiang Sec, up 10.0 percent to 16.81 yuan and TCL CORP, down 0.5 percent to 3.82 yuan, were among the most actively traded. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.