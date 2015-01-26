FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares edge up, airlines boosted by Australia deal
January 26, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

China shares edge up, airlines boosted by Australia deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China stocks edged up on Monday, with airlines advancing sharply, but broader gains were capped by selling of financials.

The CSI300 index rose 36.25 points, or 1.01 percent, to 3,607.9846, while the Shanghai Composite Index which tracks all the stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, gained 32.18 points, or 0.96 percent, to 3,383.9444.

The financial sub-index was down 0.2 percent and the bank sub-index fell 0.6 percent.

China Eastern Airlines jumped 5.1 percent, Air China rose 3.9 percent and China Southern Airlines adding 2.7 percent after a pact was announced on Friday between China and Australia which lets both countries’ carriers immediately add 4,000 seats a week to current caps between Australia’s major gateway cities and the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

ChiNext, Shenzhen’s NASDAQ-like index, jumped 2.2 percent. China’s small- and medium-cap shares often move in the opposite direction of large-cap shares.

The largest percentage gainer on the Shanghai exchange was Fujian Torch Electron Technology, which surged 44.0 percent on its debut, while the largest percentage decliner was Shanghai Dajiang Group, which fell 9.2 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China , down 1.24 percent at 4.78 yuan; Baotou Steel , up 9.96 percent at 5.08 yuan and China Shipbuilding , up 4.06 percent at 9.22 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Shenwan Hongyuan jumped 32.1 percent to 19.65 yuan on its debut, Suning Appliance was up 10.0 percent at 10.26 yuan and Vanke was down 1.6 percent at 13.70 yuan, and were among the most actively traded.

Reporting By Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill

