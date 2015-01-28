FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks extend slide, pulled down by energy shares
January 28, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks extend slide, pulled down by energy shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Wednesday on concerns about tighter liquidity, a fresh slide in oil prices and worries that Chinese regulators were intensifying scrutiny of insider trading.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 49.6081 points, or 1.4 percent, to 3,525.32, while the Shanghai Composite Index which tracks all the tickers trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange lost 46.4248 points, or 1.4 percent, to 3,305.74.

Securities regulators have commenced reviewing every instance of a share sale in which a designated company insider managed to sell at the top of a price spike, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday.

The energy sub-index slumped 1.9 percent, the real estate index fell 1.6 percent and financials and banks were both down 1.4 percent.

The largest percentage gainer on the Shanghai exchange on Wednesday was Changzheng Engineering, which rose 44.0 percent, while the largest percentage decliner was Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication, down 7.2 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China , down 1.94 percent to 4.54 yuan; China Shipbuilding , down 3.07 percent to 9.16 yuan and CITIC Securities , up 2.96 percent to 28.88 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Shenwan Hongyuan, down 3.2 percent to 17.17 yuan, Suning Commerce Group, down 1.7 percent to 10.39 yuan and TCL Corp, down 2.0 percent to 3.89 yuan, were among the most actively traded.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

