FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares fall despite support measures
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 5, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

China shares fall despite support measures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Wednesday, regardles of both a promise by the central bank to stabilise market expectations and a private survey which showed activity in the services sector accelerated last month.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 81.2556 points, or 2.06 percent, to 3,866.8998.

The Shanghai Composite Index which tracks all the tickers trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange lost 60.7814 points, or 1.62 percent, to 3,695.7635.

Analysts say investors have not paricipated actively in the stock market in the past few weeks as the sharp volatility has dampened their interest despite continuous policy support from the government.

The fall was broad-based in ten major sectors monitored by Reuters, with the technology sector taking the lead by shedding 1.8 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China Nuclear Power, down 3.53 percent at 10.66 yuan, and Hainan Airline, down 4.17 percent at 5.51 yuan.

Among the most trade inn Shenzhen, BOE Technology fell 3.2 percent to 3.69 yuan, and TCL was down 3.3 percent at 4.96 yuan. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.