China shares end lower, investors take profit ahead of econ data
April 8, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

China shares end lower, investors take profit ahead of econ data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - China stocks closed down on Friday ahead of a slew of economic data, with some investors locking in profit from a month-long rebound that reflects expectations for a strong first quarter.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7 percent, to 3,185.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8 percent, to 2,984.96.

For the week, the CSI300 was down 1.1 percent while the SSEC fell 0.8 percent.

China’s foreign exchange reserves surprisingly rose in March, the first monthly gain since November, as cooling expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes eased pressure on the yuan.

But investors awaiting economic indicators for March, including money supply, new lending and inflation due over the next week, refrained from active trading.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

