China's CSI300 up more than 4 percent, highest since June
January 14, 2013 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

China's CSI300 up more than 4 percent, highest since June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China’s CSI300 index rose more than 4 percent on Monday afternoon, its highest level since June, as investors poured back into mainland equities after a spate of profit-taking on Friday.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares hit 2,582.4 points by 0638 GMT.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 3.23 percent at 2,316.1, also the highest since June.

Mainland markets saw gains in healthcare stocks and selected large-cap energy issues on reports that air quality in Beijing set a new record low over the weekend.

Analysts said that investors were betting that tightened environmental regulations issued in reaction to the news would punish margins at smaller energy firms to the benefit of their larger competitors.

A better-than-expected earnings preview from Industrial Bank on Friday and a strong fourth-quarter earnings release from Poly Real Estate on Sunday night boosted sentiment towards the mainland financial and real estate sectors. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

