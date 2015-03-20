FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares rebound in afternoon, led by financials
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 20, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

China shares rebound in afternoon, led by financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 20 (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded on Friday afternoon following a lucklustre morning session, fuelled by financial shares.

The CSI300 index rose 1.7 percent by 0608 GMT, as the CSI300 Financials subindex surged over 4 percent.

Brokerages were especially strong, with CITIC Securities , China Merchants Securities and Western Securities all rising by their 10 percent daily limit.

Insurers also rose, led by Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , which jumped over 5 percent in Shanghai, after posting a better-than-expected performance and announcing generous bonus share schemes. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.