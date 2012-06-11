China shares rise 1.1 pct on relief over data

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - China’s main stock index closed up 1.1 percent on Monday as Chinese economic data that was not as bad as feared prompted investors to cover short positions.

Property led the way, with that sub-index rising 3.1 percent, while financials rose 1.2 percent and natural resources 1.4 percent. The large-cap focused CSI300 rose 1.3 percent.

Data released over the weekend showed that while May exports and imports were much better than expected, factory activity and retail sales remained sluggish.

Brokers including Deutsche Bank and Citigroup maintained a cautious view on Chinese growth after the weekend’s data. Calling the data a “mixed bag”, Jun Ma, economist at Deutsche Bank, said the outlook for June remained weak and the impact of policy easing would most likely be felt only by the third quarter. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jason Subler)