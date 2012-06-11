FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares rise 1.1 pct on relief over data
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares rise 1.1 pct on relief over data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - China’s main stock index closed up 1.1 percent on Monday as Chinese economic data that was not as bad as feared prompted investors to cover short positions.

Property led the way, with that sub-index rising 3.1 percent, while financials rose 1.2 percent and natural resources 1.4 percent. The large-cap focused CSI300 rose 1.3 percent.

Data released over the weekend showed that while May exports and imports were much better than expected, factory activity and retail sales remained sluggish.

Brokers including Deutsche Bank and Citigroup maintained a cautious view on Chinese growth after the weekend’s data. Calling the data a “mixed bag”, Jun Ma, economist at Deutsche Bank, said the outlook for June remained weak and the impact of policy easing would most likely be felt only by the third quarter. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jason Subler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.