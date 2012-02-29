FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares snap 8-session rise, property slumps
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 29, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 6 years

China shares snap 8-session rise, property slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - China shares ended down one percent on Wednesday, weighed down by a slump in property shares after Shanghai reaffirmed its commitment to real estate curbs, dismissing expectations that the city will ease restrictions on property purchases.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,428.5 points, snapping eight sessions of gains. It rose 5.9 percent in the month of February, the highest monthly gain in 16 months.

The sub-index of property shares tumbled three percent.

$1 = 6.2978 Chinese yuan Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.