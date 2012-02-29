China shares snap 8-session rise, property slumps

SHANGHAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - China shares ended down one percent on Wednesday, weighed down by a slump in property shares after Shanghai reaffirmed its commitment to real estate curbs, dismissing expectations that the city will ease restrictions on property purchases.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,428.5 points, snapping eight sessions of gains. It rose 5.9 percent in the month of February, the highest monthly gain in 16 months.

The sub-index of property shares tumbled three percent.