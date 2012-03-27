FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-China's main share index ends down 0.2 pct at 6-week closing low
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ben Bernanke
March 27, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

REFILE-China's main share index ends down 0.2 pct at 6-week closing low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word ‘down’ in headline)

SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) - China’s main share index ended down 0.2 percent at its six-week closing low on Tuesday as lingering concerns over a slowdown of the world’s second-largest economy outweighed a rally in regional markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,347.2 points in thin turnover of A shares at 65 billion yuan ($10 billion), although that was up from 54 billion yuan on Monday.

Markets in Hong Kong and Tokyo rallied fter U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled that supportive monetary policy might continue.

$1=6.3 Yuan Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Edmund Klamann

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.