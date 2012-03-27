REFILE-China's main share index ends down 0.2 pct at 6-week closing low

(Corrects to add dropped word ‘down’ in headline)

SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) - China’s main share index ended down 0.2 percent at its six-week closing low on Tuesday as lingering concerns over a slowdown of the world’s second-largest economy outweighed a rally in regional markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,347.2 points in thin turnover of A shares at 65 billion yuan ($10 billion), although that was up from 54 billion yuan on Monday.

Markets in Hong Kong and Tokyo rallied fter U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled that supportive monetary policy might continue.