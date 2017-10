SHANGHAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China shares ended up 0.3 percent at a 3-1/2-month high on Monday, led by carmakers after China excluded foreign brands in a preliminary list of vehicle models approved for purchase by state agencies this year.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,447.1, its highest since Nov. 17. Turnover climbed to more than a 10-month high of 144 billion yuan ($22.9 billion).