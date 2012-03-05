FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end down 0.6 pct on weaker growth outlook
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 5, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 6 years

China shares end down 0.6 pct on weaker growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - China shares ended down 0.6 percent on Monday after Premier Wen Jiabo cut the country’s GDP target for 2012, the lowest annual growth target in eight years sparking concerns of weak demand.

Speaking at China’s annual parliamentary session, the Chinese premier cut the country’s growth target this year to 7.5 percent from the longstanding 8 percent, to find leeway for promised economic and welfare reforms ahead of a leadership transition later this year.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,445.0 points, off a 3-1/2-month closing high on Friday.

$1 = 6.2990 Chinese yuan Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.