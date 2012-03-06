China shares post biggest percentage fall in a month

SHANGHAI, March 6 (Reuters) - China shares ended down 1.4 percent on Tuesday, the biggest percentage fall in a month, as investors took profits in large-cap shares that led this year’s rally.

Investors are concerned that financial institutions’ fundraising will weigh on the market, and any further attempts at stake sales could be priced at big discounts.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,410.4 points, extending a 0.6 pecent decline on Monday.