China shares end down 0.7 pct at 2-week low

SHANGHAI, March 7 (Reuters) - China shares ended down 0.7 percent on Wednesday at a two-week low, weighed by slumping regional equities markets on fresh concerns about the Greek debt bailout and slower global growth.

Insurers were among the biggest drags in the Shanghai market after China Life Insurance , the world’s biggest insurer by market value, warned on Tuesday that its 2011 net profit would fall by up to 50 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,394.8 points, breaking through the key psychological level of 2,400 points and extending a 1.4 pecent decline on Tuesday.