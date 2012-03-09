FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end up after inflation eases, but slips for week
March 9, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

China shares end up after inflation eases, but slips for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 9 (Reuters) - China shares ended up 0.8 percent on Friday, buoyed by the country’s lower-than-expected consumer price index data for February, which investors believe will make it easier for the government to relax monetary policy.

But the benchmark stock index dropped 0.9 percent this week, snapping seven straight weeks of consecutive rises, after Premier Wen Jiabao told the annual parliament session on Monday that the government has set a lower-than-expected economic growth target for 2012.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,439.5 points. ($1 = 6.31 yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)

