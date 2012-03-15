FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end at three-week low, property sector sags
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 15, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 6 years ago

China shares end at three-week low, property sector sags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - China shares fell 0.7 percent on Thursday to a three-week low as investors continued to shift funds away from Chinese property stocks after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said the government would keep curbs in place to control prices.

Investors had been betting that Beijing would relent on its aggressive policy position on the property sector with the world’s second-largest economy slowing.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,373.8 points, the lowest level since Feb. 20, extending a 2.6 percent fall on Wednesday. The property sub-index tumbled 2.50 percent. ($1 = 6.33 yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.