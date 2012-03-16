FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares up on day, but post biggest weekly fall in 2 months
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 16, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

China shares up on day, but post biggest weekly fall in 2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 16 (Reuters) - China shares ended up 1.3 percent on Friday, edging above a key psychological level, but it suffered its biggest weekly fall in more than two months after the government said it would keep strict curbs in place to control housing prices.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up at 2,404.7 points, reversing from a three-week low on Thursday. The index dropped 1.4 percent this week, the largest weekly fall since early January. ($1 = 6.33 yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)

