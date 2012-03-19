FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end up 0.2 pct, above key support
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 19, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

China shares end up 0.2 pct, above key support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - China shares ended up 0.2 percent in see-saw trade on Monday, with strength in small-cap shares outweighing weakness in financial and property stocks.

Fears of fundraising in the financial sector that could dilute stakes of existing stakeholders, combined with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao’s hawkish comments on the property sector last week, kept investors cautious, analysts said.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up at 2,410.2 points, staying above the key support level of 2,400 points. The index fell 1.4 percent over the week last week, the largest weekly decline since early January. ($1 = 6.32 yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)

