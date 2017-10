SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - China shares ended up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, supported by aluminium and other non-ferrous metals companies after a report saying Beijing would step up efforts to consolidate the non-ferrous mining and smelting industries.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,378.2 points, after falling 1.4 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)