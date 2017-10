SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - China shares ended down 0.1 percent on Thursday, after results of a preliminary survey showed that industrial activity in China shrank for a fifth month in March, aggravating fears of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,375.8 points, after rising 0.1 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)