FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares up 1.7 pct, biggest one-day rise in 2 mths
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 5, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 6 years ago

China shares up 1.7 pct, biggest one-day rise in 2 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 5 (Reuters) - China shares jumped 1.7 percent the biggest single-day rise since early February, on Thursday, bolstered by non-banking financials after Premier Wen Jiabao said the monopoly formed by the country’s big banks needs to be broken to get money flowing to cash-starved private firms.

Shares also benefited from increased optimism with investors taking well to news of potential fresh inflows, after Beijing said on Tuesday it will raise the total quota for its qualified foreign institutional investor program (QFII).

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,302.2 points, breaking through the key psychological level of 2,300 points. It rose 0.5 percent on Friday, the last trading day before the Tomb-sweeping day holiday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.