China shares open up after bank reserve requirement cut

SHANGHAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Chinese shares opened up 0.6 percent on Monday after the Chinese central bank cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for the third time in six months.

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,408.3 points, reversing a 2.3 percent slump last week, the biggest weekly percentage fall in six weeks.

China’s central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending to head-off the risk of the sudden economic slowdown.  (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada)