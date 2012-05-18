FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares fall 1.4 pct to 1-month low
May 18, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

China shares fall 1.4 pct to 1-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell 1.4 percent to a one-month low on Friday, tracking other regional markets lower on worries over the euro zone.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped to 2,344.5 points after a 1.4 percent rise on Thursday. It fell 2.1 percent for the week.

Property shares was among the biggest drag in the Shanghai market after data showed home prices in China fell for a second month in April from a year earlier, a trend likely to continue if the government maintains efforts to pull them back to what it calls “reasonable levels” to ease social discontent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada)

