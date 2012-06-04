FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai shares post biggest pct fall in 6 months
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

Shanghai shares post biggest pct fall in 6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SHANGHAI, June 4 (Reuters) - The Shanghai stock market slumped 2.7 percent on Monday, its steepest drop in six months, following a sell-off in U.S. and European markets, as investors globally reacted to signs that a nascent global economic recovery has hit a rut.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,308.6 points, down from Friday’s close of 2,373.4.

U.S. job growth braked sharply for a third straight month in May and the jobless rate rose for the first time in nearly a year.

China’s economy has started to feel the effects of global uncertainties. In May, the official Chinese purchasing managers’ index (PMI) sank to 50.4, a bigger-than-expected drop and the weakest reading this year.

Finance and insurance stocks led the day’s decline, diving by more than 16 percent, followed by other cyclicals including transport and machinery manufacturing.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.