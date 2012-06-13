FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end 1.3 pct higher, led by insurers, utilities
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

China shares end 1.3 pct higher, led by insurers, utilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 13 (Reuters) - China's main stock index closed up 1.3 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage rise since May 17, led by strong gains among insurers and utilities.

The country's two biggest insurers China Life Insurance and Ping An Insurance gained 7.2 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively, on reports in state media that China's insurance regulator is planning to reduce limitations on insurers' investments in infrastructure bonds.

The utilities sub-index rose by 1.9 percent after the official Xinhua news agency reported that China's top economic planner will implement a new pricing scheme for residential electricity that will allow prices to rise.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,318.9 points. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

